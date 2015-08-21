Americans are concerned about smart home data breaches

During the Connected Home track of the IoT Evolution event in Las Vegas, many industry professionals emphasised the need for smart home device makers to integrate strong security measures at the onset of the device’s development. Many times, security in smart home devices is integrated after the product has been made. But one startup founder warned that security must be a focus because one hack could permanently ruin the startups reputation.

Concern over device security cuts across age demographics:

Nearly three-quarters of Americans said they are concerned about the possibility of a smart home data breach and their data being stolen, according to Icontrol’s recent State Of The Smart Home survey.

Notably, all age groups showed a similar level of concern.

Finding this article interesting? Thousands of professionals just like you had it in their inbox first. Stay ahead of the curve and gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest news & trends, start your day with the IoT INSIDER. Get two weeks risk-free

Here are other stories you need to know from today’s IoT INSIDER:

Helicopters and the IoT

Securing IoT devices

Don’t miss another day of breaking developments. Stay ahead of the curve and gain insight into the latest news & trends. Join thousands of other professionals who start the day with IoT INSIDER. Try any of our INSIDER newsletters for two weeks »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.