America's Unemployed Now Suffering From Deep Mental Trauma

Over half of unemployed Americans are suffering from some kind of stress related mental trauma, ranging from depression and anxiety to insomnia.

Shockingly about the same amount of unemployed Americans have had to cut back on seeing doctors due to not having medical insurance — because they lost their job. Thus it’s a vicious cycle.

NYT: About 4 in 10 parents have noticed behavioural changes in their children that they attribute to their difficulties in finding work.

Joblessness has wreaked financial and emotional havoc on the lives of many of those out of work, according to a New York Times/CBS News poll of unemployed adults, causing major life changes, mental health issues and trouble maintaining even basic necessities.

