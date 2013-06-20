The Big Move Toward Flexible Workplaces is Stalling Out

The debate over working from home and flexible work schedules blew up earlier this year after Yahoo and Best Buy restricted generous policies on the practice. Critics said it was an antiquated move that unfairly impacted mothers and new parents, and arrested years of progress towards a more modern workplace.

It turns out there wasn’t much progress in the first place. The Society Of Human Resource Management recently released the results of its employee benefits survey, and found that there have been no statistically significant changes in any of its measures of flexible work environments, from telecommuting to flextime, since 2009.

So despite the the rise of cloud technology, completely distributed companies, and more modern company cultures, there’s been almost no change over the past four years.

Still, there’s a hope for gradual progress, beyond the increasing popularity of casual Friday. Another 4% of employers say they’ll offer some telecommuting options within the next year.

Here’s the chart. A blank space in the rightmost column indicates that there’s been no statistically significant shift:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.