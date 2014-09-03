An American Who Died Fighting With ISIS Had Security Clearance At The Minneapolis Airport

Screenshot/Fox 9 A compilation of photos showing Abdirahmaan Muhumed.

The second known American who died while fighting for ISIS terrorists in Syria worked at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport while he lived in Minnesota, according to Fox 9 in the Twin Cities.

Abdirahmaan Muhumed, a Somali man, had a job cleaning planes for the airport — a position that gave him security clearance as well as access to the tarmac and aeroplanes, according to sources who spoke to Fox 9. Two former employees confirmed working with him at a subsidiary of Delta Airlines.

It’s unclear exactly when and how long Muhumed worked at the airport.

Sources who knew Muhumed told Fox 9 that he was struggling to support his nine children in Minnesota, where he grew up, and that might have led to his decision to go to Syria and fight with ISIS.

ISIS has been recruiting foreign fighters using social media and propoganda videos.

The Somali community in Minnesota might be especially vulnerable to these tactics, according to community leaders who talked to Fox.

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community in America, according to the Associated Press.

Foreign terror groups have been recruiting there for years. Somalis from Minnesota were thought to be involved in last year’s gruesome mall attack in Kenya, which was reportedly carried out by the terror group al-Shabab.

Many in Minnesota’s Somali community fled civil war in their home country.

