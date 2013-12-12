Lockdown Lifted At American University After Reports Of Gunman On Campus

The campus of American University in Washington, D.C. went into lockdown Wednesday evening as police checked on a

report of an armed man on campus, AP reported.

The lockdown was lifted was lifted around 9:15 p.m., according to the DC police department’s Twitter account. The DCPD confirmed there were no injuries.

There is a suspect in custody, according to AU’s emergency notification webpage.

The university’s official Twitter account announced a “shelter in place” order was in effect at 7:55 p.m. EDT, and later tweeted a photo of two individuals and asked followers to call police if they are seen.

It was not believed to be an active shooter situation.

“In regards to claims that there is an active shooter on campus, American University’s Department of Public Safety wants people to know that a citizen reported to campus police that they saw a man with a gun,” the university wrote on its emergency alert page.

AU’s Public Safety tweeted this photo of two individuals it was looking for:

