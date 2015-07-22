Jesse Eisenberg plays a stoner turned government agent in the hilarious first trailer for 'American Ultra'

The trailer for the late summer release of “American Ultra” just dropped today.

The comedy about a stoner (Jesse Eisenberg) who gets tangled up in a government conspiracy also stars Kristen Stewart, Topher Grace, and Connie Britton. It looks to be in vain of such comedy classics as “The Big Lebowski” and “Pineapple Express.”

“American Ultra” will be out in theatres on August 21.

Produced By Ian Phillips. Video courtesy of Lionsgate



