'American Ultra' screenwriter goes on Twitter rant after movie bombs at the box office

Jason Guerrasio
American Ultra Alan MarkfieldAlan Markfield/Lionsgate‘American Ultra.’

“American Ultra” screenwriter Max Landis (“Chronicle”) tweeted out some thoughts on the movie business to his 44,500 plus followers over the weekend after seeing the awful opening of the film at the box office this weekend.

Starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, the stoner comedy/actioner (directed by “Project X” director Nima Nourizadeh) took in only $US5.5 million at over 2,700 screens. Landis, son of legendary director John Landis (“Animal House,” “The Blues Brothers”), asked openly on Twitter why films that weren’t as well received by critics than “American Ultra” did better this weekend?

Here are a few of his tweets:

Landis’ conclusion is this:

Max Landis Jason MerrittJason Merritt/GettyMax Landis.

This is nothing new to the recent movie landscape. Even the movies that have done well so far this year that weren’t from a franchise (most recently “Straight Outta Compton“) had a built-in audience. Granted, N.W.A.’s last album came out in the early 1990s, but their existing members went on to make landmark work in the decades that followed which kept interest in the group.

Landis ends his rant this way:

Landis may fair better with the next original screenplay he wrote, “Mr. Right.” The dark romantic comedy stars Anna Kendrick who falls for “Mr. Right” played by Sam Rockwell. The only problem, he’s a hitman on the run from cartels.

The film will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

