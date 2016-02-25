4 photos of American troops smoking and drinking at Hitler's private residence after World War II

Department of Defence Photo Easy Company drinking on the patio of Hitler’s private residence.

While hiding in a fortified two level 3,000-square-foot underground bunker, one of history’s most brutal tyrants promised the world that his empire would reign for 1,000 years.

Hitler’s Third Reich lasted 12 years, and officially ended on April 30, 1945, when the Führer committed suicide in his bunker with his new wife after learning Allied Forces had surrounded Berlin.

Before retreating to the Führerbunker, Hitler and top Nazi officials enjoyed lavish compounds in Berchtesgaden, a resort village in the Bavarian Alps.

These are the best surviving photographs of Allied troops reveling in the spoils of war at Hitler’s private residence.

Department of Defense Photo Dick Winters and Easy Company after taking the Eagle's Nest, or Hitler's former residence. Public Domain A paratrooper of the 101st Airborne Division enjoying the view and a cognac while lounging on the terrace of Hitler's retreat at Berchtesgaden after the end of the war in 1945. Public Domain (L-R) Major Winters, Lewis Nixon, Harry Welsh, and two other battalion staff members, celebrating VE-Day in Berchtesgaden, Germany. Public Domain The 7th Infantry Regiment attached to the 3rd Infantry Division drink Hitler's wine on the patio of the Berghof, below the Eagle's Nest.

