American tourist Kurt Cochran named as a London attack victim -- while his wife is in hospital

Facebook/Shantell Payne Kurt Cochran and Melissa Payne Cochran.

LONDON — An American tourist from Utah, US has been named as the second civilian believed to have been killed in the attack on the capital on Wednesday.

A Facebook post by a person called Shantell Payne, Cochran was killed during the terror attack. Both Cochran and his wife Melissa were tagged in the post. It said:

“With a heavy heart I must pass the sad news of our beautiful brother, father, husband, son and friend Kurt Cochran, he could not overcome the injuries he received in the London terror attacks. This pain is so heart wrenching and raw it has rocked our family and all that knew him to its core. “We will miss Kurt beyond words. We love you Kurt. RIP. Melissa Payne Cochran is in the hospital with a broken leg, rib and a cut on her head but will recover from her injuries. Sending all the love to her for a quick recovery.

Here is the post in full:

The news is yet to be confirmed by the British authorities.

Around 2.30 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, a lone assailant mowed down dozens of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in a 4X4 car, before killing a police officer with a knife in the grounds of Parliament.

Four people, including PC Keith Palmer who was 48-year-old husband and father with 15 years’ service, died.

The first civilian victim was identified as Aysha Frade, a 43-year-old year mother of two.

At least 40 were injured in what is being treated as a terror attack in Westminster, London.

The suspect, who is yet to be named, was shot dead by police. The attacker was described by witnesses as Asian and in his forties.

