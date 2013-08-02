American Tourist Martyred In Thailand After Refusing To Sing 'Hotel California'

An American tourist was killed outside a karaoke bar after he refused to sing “Hotel California” by The Eagles, USA Today’s Michael Winter reported (via WFMU).



Bobby Ray Carter Jr., 51, was intoxicated when he asked the bar’s band to play an unnamed song (the AP said he refused to leave the stage to let others sing).

Instead, the band launched into Eagles, whereupon Carter sought to take his tip back.

Winter:

“Witnesses said (Bobby) Carter got angry when the band played Hotel California instead of the song he requested, and he refused to step down,” Krabi city police chief Col. Taksin Pochakorn told the Associated Press.

Carter then became enraged when the three musicians took a break, and he knocked over their tip box after demanding his gratuity be returned, another police official told the AFP news agency.

Carter and his son Adam later confronted the band outside, at which point a fight broke out and Carter was stabbed in the chest wtih an iron rod. He later died at a hospital. Adam was also wounded. Three band members were arrested.

