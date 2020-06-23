An American woman sparked outrage with a TikTok video that shows her making 'British eggs' with whipped cream in the microwave

jchelle36/TikTok Michelle walks viewers through her egg recipe step by step.

People on Twitter are dumbfounded after watching an American woman make what she called “British eggs” in a video she shared.

Michelle, who is living with her family in the UK, combined eggs, salt, pepper, whipped cream, and sugar in a bowl before microwaving it for two minutes.

Twitter users say her use of whipped cream and sugar is not a common way to make eggs for an English breakfast, and recipes for the perfect scrambled eggs call for neither ingredient.

Some think she is trolling her social-media followers after previously making a cup of “British tea” in the microwave.

After showing her followers how to make a cup of “British tea” in the microwave on June 8, Michelle, an American woman living in the UK, decided to follow it up with a video on how to make a classic English breakfast item.

“So after my last videos, I got a lot of questions about trying an English breakfast,” Michelle said in the TikTok video which she shared to her Twitter account. “So today I’m going to make you some British eggs!”

Over the course of the 36-second video, the mother of three cracked two eggs into a bowl, added salt, pepper, whipped cream, and sugar, and then put it in the microwave to cook for two minutes. At the time of writing, Michelle’s video had over 300,000 views on TikTok.

Today this American girl will be making British ????eggs pic.twitter.com/KsVMWRr6X4 — jchelle36 (@jchelle36) June 20, 2020

Michelle didn’t clarify what she meant by “British eggs” in her video, but this “Perfect scrambled eggs recipe” by cook Bill Granger for the BBC calls for milk or cream – not whipped cream – and doesn’t involve any sugar.

Michelle often shares videos of herself and her family on TikTok,Twitter, Instagram, and on her YouTube channel, and started an uproar on Twitter in early June when she shared her tea tutorial encouraging home cooks to microwave their water, add loads of milk, and top it all off with copious amounts of sugar.

After sharing her microwavable egg breakfast, some of Michelle’s followers have asked questions like “Why are you doing this?” and say she is “ruining food one tweet at a time.”

Why are you doing this? No one has ever made eggs like this. You’ve also ruined making tea! 1) boil water 2) pour on tea bag. 3) let it brew for 1-2mins. 3) remove teabag 4) add milk. That’s it! How can you make something so simple into such a dog’s dinner!? — Toby???????????????????????? (@tobyh45) June 21, 2020

Ruining food one tweet at a time — AliceJessWynne (@WynneJess) June 22, 2020

Good grief why on earth did you do that to those eggs? What did they ever do to you? — Josh #BLM (@jdlarwood) June 21, 2020

If that's what she does to eggs, I shudder to think how Bacon is going to be treated.. — Tony P-K (@BongoThePongo) June 20, 2020

Meanwhile, others think Michelle is actually “trolling” UK breakfast, and say they appreciate the perceived humour coming out of these videos.

???????? you’re just trolling us now. ???????? — Tracey Lockdown Is Not Over Jones (@TraceyFJones) June 20, 2020

Thank you for your great humour. — John West ???? ???? (@JohnWest_JAWS) June 21, 2020

Michelle did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

