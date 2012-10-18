US Citizen Says He's Stranded In Hawaii By No-Fly List Because Of His Controversial Views [UPDATED]

Wade Hicks, Jr.

Photo: YouTube/shannonm5

A Mississippi man flying to visit his wife in Japan was detained during a stop in Hawaii on Monday and has been barred from re-boarding any flight because his name came up on a U.S. no-fly list, Elliott Freeman of the Digital Journal reports.Wade Hicks, Jr., a former Department of defence (DoD) contractor, believes he was detained because he’s an outspoken critic of the National defence Authorization Act (NDAA) as well as the official story of 9/11.



Hicks was on his way to visit his newlywed wife, a U.S. Navy lieutenant stationed in Okinawa, Japan when he was escorted from the plane and detained by armed military personnel for several hours before being informed he was on the no-fly list.

“They just basically are telling me, ‘You can’t fly because we said so,'” Hicks said in an interview with radio talk show host Doug Hagmann. “They didn’t know how I even left Travis Air Force Base [in San Francisco].”

Hicks was not given an explanation of why he couldn’t fly but he’s concerned it has to do with his outspoken views.

“I was very, very vocal about the National defence Authorization Act (NDAA) and I did contact my representative about [the NDAA]“, Hicks said. “I do believe that this is tied in some way to my free speech and my political view.”

Freeman reports that Hicks previously hosted a radio show called “Free Speech Zone” in which he discussed controversial issues such as 9/11.

“I am a very vocal opponent of 9/11,” Hicks said. “I’ve seen the evidence, and I think the evidence I’ve seen warrants a new investigation, and I’m very vocal about it as well.”

Hicks emphasised that he has never made any threats of violence. He has no criminal record or outstanding warrants and has passed extensive background checks to receive an enhanced concealed carry licence. He also holds a Transportation Workers Identification Credential (TWIC), a security card issued by the TSA for transportation personnel.

“I have no idea how long I’m going to be stranded in Hawaii or if I’m going to be able to leave here on an aircraft,” Hicks said. “Try to get back from Oahu to the [continental] United States,” he said. “It’s a long swim and it’s a long boat ride.”

UPDATE [10/19 9:40 a.m.]: According to Hawaii Reporter, Last night Hicks received a call from a Customs agent who told him he was removed from the no-fly list.

“I guess all the pressure from lawmakers, my congressmen and the media built up, and they had to back peddle and let me go,” Hicks told Hawaii Reporter.

SEE ALSO: Why You Should Be Outraged About The Ruling To Keep The NDAA Indefinite Detention Clause In Effect >

