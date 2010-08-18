How American Stimulus Creates Jobs In China Rather Than America

Andy Xie has an interesting angle on why U.S. stimulus won’t work this time around, and we’ve decided to run with it.



Essentially, the world is too globalized today, whereby demand remains local but ‘supply is global’.

In the past, when a government stimulated demand within a country, such as the U.S., this stimulated an investment expansion within the U.S.. Companies invested in domestic expansion in order to increase their product supply and meet stimulated American demand. This domestic investment expansion adds jobs, which sets off a cycle of economic expansion.

Yet in today’s globalized world, companies don’t need to expand within the U.S. in order to meet stimulated U.S. demand. They can expand their facilities in other countries, say China, in order to meet stimulated American demand. Thus American stimulus doesn’t create a sustainable cycle of economic expansion within the U.S. as it used to — it creates jobs in places like China rather!

Obviously it’s not quite so black and white. There will be companies and industries expanding within the U.S. in response to stimulated U.S. demand even today, but a far smaller proportion will need to expand domestically than say in the 1950s. In today’s globalized world many more industries can meet local U.S. demand from anywhere in the world, than was possible in the past.

This isn’t a necessarily a reason to be against all forms of economic stimulus, but it sheds light on why today’s stimulus strategies need to be different from before. You can’t just make people buy more stuff and expect a domestic expansion…. but you can spend money developing skills, raising education levels, and helping the financially-strained get back on their feet as productive individuals. These are the kinds of stimulus spending that will still strengthen the domestic economy even in today’s globalized world since they create Americans who have more to offer the world rather than simply consume more.

