Guess Which State Will Get Slammed The Hardest If Europe Goes Bust

Photo: Zimbio.com

As Europe’s sovereign debt crisis persists everyone is worried about what this could mean for non-European economies. Yesterday, the San Francisco Fed Reserve said the U.S. faces a 50% chance of recession in early 2012 driven largely by international risks.The European rout has affected U.S. financial markets, since European demand accounts for 41% of revenues of companies in the S&P500 index. And the slowdown in the eurozone has also impacted the demand for American exports.



A new report from Wells Fargo provides a breakdown of American states with the largest exposure to Europe. In the backdrop of an already sluggish economy these states stand to be hit hard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.