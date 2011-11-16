Guess Which State Will Get Slammed The Hardest If Europe Goes Bust

Photo: Zimbio.com
As Europe’s sovereign debt crisis persists everyone is worried about what this could mean for non-European economies. Yesterday, the San Francisco Fed Reserve said the U.S. faces a 50% chance of recession in early 2012 driven largely by international risks.The European rout has affected U.S. financial markets, since European demand accounts for 41% of revenues of companies in the S&P500 index. And the slowdown in the eurozone has also impacted the demand for American exports.
A new report from Wells Fargo provides a breakdown of American states with the largest exposure to Europe. In the backdrop of an already sluggish economy these states stand to be hit hard.
European exports as per cent of GDP: 2.11%
Share of total exports: 20.7%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 2.2%
Share of total exports: 33.33%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 2.2%
Share of total exports: 12.84%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 2.37%
Share of total exports: 50.41%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 2.55%
Share of total exports: 28.43%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 2.78%
Share of total exports: 34.83%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 2.82%
Share of total exports: 40.64%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 2.83%
Share of total exports: 18.07%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 2.92%
Share of total exports: 27.98%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 2.96%
Share of total exports: 43.71%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 3.1%
Share of total exports: 26.16%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 3.47%
Share of total exports: 18.36%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 3.9%
Share of total exports: 39.1%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 4.1%
Share of total exports: 33.17%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
European exports as per cent of GDP: 5.56%
Share of total exports: 46.14%
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo
