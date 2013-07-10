China Is Slowing, And That's Bad News For These 15 American States

China’s new leadership has been rolling out strict economic policy reforms and they have pushed efforts to rebalance its economy.



Meanwhile, credit markets have been tightening, and China’s central bank has offered little relief. All of this comes as weak global growth has slowed demand for Chinese goods.

And as a result of all of this, China is slowing.

This is bad for news for the U.S. which counts China as its third biggest export market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.