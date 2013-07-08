15 American States That Get Slammed When China Slows Down

Staff iron a Chinese national flag while a U.S. national flag is placed in front of a traditional Chinese painting before a meeting between U.S. National Security Adviser Tom Donilon and Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing May 27, 2013.

China’s new leadership has been rolling out strict economic policy reforms and they have pushed efforts to rebalance its economy. Meanwhile, credit markets have been tightening, and China’s central bank has offered little relief. All of this comes as weak global growth has slowed demand for Chinese goods.



And as a result of all of this, China is slowing.

This is bad for news for the U.S. which counts China as its third biggest export market.

A report from the US-China Business Council (USCBC) shows that U.S. exports to China grew 294% from 2003 – 2012. This compares with an 111% increase in U.S. exports to the rest of world for the same period.

Exports to China have increased from $16.2 billion in 2000, to $108.6 billion last year.

We put together a list of the top 15 U.S. state exporters to China in the past decade. Crops, computer and electronics, chemicals, transportation equipment, and machinery (ex-electrical) were the five biggest exports.

Alabama Exports to China 2012:

$2.5 billion Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

1,084% At $1.2 billion, transportation equipment is Alabama's largest export to China, followed by chemicals at $648 million and crops at $179 million. In the same period Alabama's exports to the rest of the world grew 120%. Canada, Germany, and China are its three biggest export markets. Source: USCBC Indiana Exports to China 2012:

$2.6 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

473% At $1.3 billion, crops are the state's top export to China, followed by chemicals at $323 million, and transportation equipment at $243 million. In the same period, Indiana's exports to the rest of the world grew 103%. Canada is its largest export market, followed by Mexico and China. Source: USCBC North Carolina Exports to China 2012:

$2.8 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

288% At $449 million crops are North Carolina's biggest export to China, followed by computers and electronics at $386 million, and machinery (ex-electrical) at $281 million. North Carolina's exports to the rest of the world grew 80% in the same period. China is North Carolina's second biggest export market after Canada. Source: USCBC Pennsylvania Exports to China 2012:

$3.0 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

422% At $585 million, machinery (except electrical) is Pennsylvania's top export to China. This is followed by chemicals at $426 million, and minerals and ores at $424 million. Pennsylvania's exports to the rest of the world grew 132% between 2003 - 2012. And China is its second biggest export market after Canada. Source: USCBC Iowa Exports to China 2012:

$3.2 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

457% At $2.5 billion, crops are Iowa's biggest export to China, followed by processed foods at $222 million, and machinery (ex-electrical) at $134 million. In the same period, Iowa's exports to the rest of the world grew 130%. Canada, China and Mexico are its top three export markets. Source: USCBC South Carolina Exports to China 2012:

$3.3 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

1,001% At $1.8 billion transportation equipment is South Carolina's biggest export to China. Chemicals are its second biggest export at $298 million, followed by machinery (ex-electrical) at $235 million. In the same period, South Carolina's exports to the rest of the world grew 93%. China is South Carolina's third biggest export market, after Canada and Germany. Source: USCBC Minnesota Exports to China 2012:

$3.5 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

418%

At $1.5 billion, crops are Minnesota's top export to China, followed by machinery (ex-electrical) at $401 million, and computers and electronics at $315 million. In the same period its exports to the rest of the world grew 75%. Canada is Minnesota's top export market followed by China and Mexico. Source: USCBC Ohio Exports to China 2012:

$3.7 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

344% At $1.1 billion, crops are Ohio's biggest export to China, followed by machinery (excluding electrical) at $511 million. Transportation equipment is the third biggest export at $399 million. Ohio's exports to the rest of the world grew 57% in the same period. China is Ohio's third biggest export market after Canada and Mexico. Source: USCBC Michigan Exports to China 2012:

$3.7 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

743% At $1.6 billion, transportation equipment is Michigan's biggest export to China. Crops are it's second biggest export at $453 million, followed by machinery (ex-chemicals) at $362 million. Michigan's exports to the rest of the world grew 63% between 2003 - 2012. China is Michigan's third biggest export market after Canada and Mexico. Source: USCBC Georgia Exports to China 2012:

$3.8 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

443%

At $797 million, transportation equipment is Georgia's top export to China, followed by paper products at $681 million, and crops at $533 million. In the same period, Georgia's exports to the rest of the world grew 116 per cent. China is its second largest export market after Canada. Source: USCBC New York Exports to China 2012:

$4.2 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

192%

At $1.2 billion, waste and scrap are New York's biggest exports to China. Transportation equipment is a close second at $732 million, followed by machinery (ex-electrical) at $723 million. In the same period, New York's exports to the rest of the world grew 89%. China is it's sixth biggest export market, with Canada, Hong Kong and Switzerland taking up the top 3 spots. Source: USCBC Illinois Exports to China 2012:

$6.1 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

422% At $2.4 billion crops are Illinois' top export to China. At $743 million, machinery (except electrical) is Illinois' second biggest export to China, followed by waste and scrap at $589 million. Illinois' exports to the rest of the world climbed 140% in the same period. Canada and Mexico are its biggest export markets, with China coming in third. Source: USCBC Washington Exports to China 2012:

$7.9 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

239%

At $4.9 billion, transportation equipment is Washington's biggest export to China. Computer and electronics are the second biggest exports at $534 million, followed by waste and scrap at $430 million. In the same period Washington's exports to the rest of the world grew 89%. Canada is its largest export market, followed by China and then Japan. Source: USCBC Texas Exports to China 2012:

$10.1 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

229% At $3.7 billion, chemicals are Texas' top export to China, followed by computer and electronics at $1.4 billion, and crops and machinery (ex-electrical) at $1 billion each. Between 2003 - 2012 Texas' exports to the rest of the world grew 170%. Mexico and Canada are Texas' top two export markets, with China taking the third spot. Source: USCBC California Exports to China 2012:

$13.6 billion

Export Growth 2003 - 2012:

156% At $3.9 billion computers and electronics are California's biggest exports to China. At $2.4 billion waste and scrap are the second biggest exports, followed by machinery (ex-electrical) and transportation equipment at $1.4 billion each. California's exports to the rest of the world increased by 69% from 2003 - 2012. Mexico and Canada are California's top two export markets, followed by China. Source: USCBC Now check out some crazy things that only happen in China...



