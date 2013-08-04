American Star Clint Dempsey To Sign With Seattle Sounders In Record Deal

In a surprising move, Clint Dempsey will sign with the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer in one of the biggest transfers in league history

according to Doug McIntyre of ESPN.com.

The Sounders will pay Tottenham an MLS-record $US9 million transfer fee for the forward, according to the report. Dempsey’s will sign a 4-year, $US32 million contract, will also be the largest in MLS history.

Dempsey is expected to attend the Sounders game on Saturday night and be formerly introduced on Monday.

Dempsey played just one season with the Spurs after six seasons with Fulham. He scored seven goals in Premier League games and five goals in non-league matches. His best season in the Premier League came during the 2011-12 season when he scored 23 goals for Fulham, including 17 in the Premier League.

The Texas native has also scored 35 goals for the U.S. Men’s National Team, the second-most in team history.

This will be Dempsey’s second stint in MLS, having previously played for the New England Revolution from 2004 through 2006.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.