Chinese state media is reporting that a 62-year-old American was stabbed to death in Downtown Beijing today.Xinhua reports that Howard Thomas Mills was attacked at the entrance to Qudeng Alley in Xicheng district this afternoon. Police have arrested his attacker, 35-year-old An Libo.



Both Mills and An appeared to be visitors to the city. Mills had arrived on July 3, while An had taken a train from his native Daqing earlier today.

While there has been a rise in anti-foreigner sentiment in China recently, the attack appears unrelated. Police believe that An had a mental disorder and had previously attacked people with a knife in Shanghai.

