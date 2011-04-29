American Soccer Is The Home Of The Excruciating Near-Miss

Photo: Chicago Now

Needing just a victory or a 0-0 or 1-1 tie to sink Mexican champion Monterrey and become the first MLS team to reach the FIFA Club World Cup, Salt Lake lost 1-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, ending its 34-game home unbeaten streak in all competitions.A festive sellout crowd ended the evening shell shocked instead of celebrating the most important international triumph in MLS’s 16-year history.



Yet Salt Lake’s excruciating near-miss was only the latest missed opportunity for American soccer on the big stage. In fact, if heartbreaking losses make the eventual (inevitable?) triumphs so much sweeter, then soccer in the States is eating enough bitterness these days to throw the party of all parties when the big win finally comes through.

