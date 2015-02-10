How 'American Sniper' could affect the trial of Chris Kyle's alleged killer

Chris Kyle, the most effective sniper in military history, is the subject of the recently Oscar-nominated film ‘American Sniper’. In real life, Kyle’s life ended tragically when he was killed by a fellow Iraq war veteran.

The man accused, Eddie Ray Routh, will stand trial where jury selection is ongoing. The court initially summoned around 800 people, which they ultimately have to dwindle down to 12.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

