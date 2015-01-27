'American Sniper' Is Having One Of The Best Box-Office Runs In A Long Time

“American Sniper” had another insanely huge weekend at the box office.
The Clint Eastwood film, starring Bradley Cooper, made another $US64 million over the past three days, setting its worldwide box office total at over $US247 million after being wide-released in theatres for two weeks.
Not only does that, once again, give the film one of the highest-earning weekends in January, but “American Sniper” just had one of the second-best weekends ever.
This is huge because the types of movies that usually only have second big weekends at the box office usually fall under one of two categories: They’re either a comic book movie or sequel.
Only seven movies have had larger second weekends at the box office:
|Movie
|Second Weekend at Box Office
|Opening Weekend
|8. “American Sniper” (2015)
|$US64.4 million
|$US89.2 million
|7. “Spider-Man” (2002)
|$US71.4 million
|$US114.8 million
|6. “Shrek 2” (2004)
|$US72.2 million
|$US108 million
|5. “Iron Man 3” (2013)
|$US72.5 million
|$US174.1 million
|4. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013)
|$US74.2 million
|$US158 million
|3. “The Dark Knight” (2008)
|$US75.2 million
|$US158.4 million
|2. “Avatar” (2009)
|$US75.6 million
|$US77 million
|1. “The Avengers” (2012)
|$US103.1 million
|$US207.4 million
All of those movies have one thing in common, they all made over $US800 million at the box office.
