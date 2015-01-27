'American Sniper' Is Having One Of The Best Box-Office Runs In A Long Time

Kirsten Acuna
“American Sniper” had another insanely huge weekend at the box office.

The Clint Eastwood film, starring Bradley Cooper, made another $US64 million over the past three days, setting its worldwide box office total at over $US247 million after being wide-released in theatres for two weeks.

Not only does that, once again, give the film one of the highest-earning weekends in January, but “American Sniper” just had one of the second-best weekends ever.

This is huge because the types of movies that usually only have second big weekends at the box office usually fall under one of two categories: They’re either a comic book movie or sequel.

Only seven movies have had larger second weekends at the box office:

Movie Second Weekend at Box Office Opening Weekend
8. “American Sniper” (2015) $US64.4 million $US89.2 million
7. “Spider-Man” (2002) $US71.4 million $US114.8 million
6. “Shrek 2” (2004) $US72.2 million $US108 million
5. “Iron Man 3” (2013) $US72.5 million $US174.1 million
4. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013) $US74.2 million $US158 million
3. “The Dark Knight” (2008) $US75.2 million $US158.4 million
2. “Avatar” (2009) $US75.6 million $US77 million
1. “The Avengers” (2012) $US103.1 million $US207.4 million

All of those movies have one thing in common, they all made over $US800 million at the box office.

