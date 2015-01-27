'American Sniper' Is Having One Of The Best Box-Office Runs In A Long Time

Warner Bros. Bradley Cooper stars in ‘American Sniper.’

“American Sniper” had another insanely huge weekend at the box office.

The Clint Eastwood film, starring Bradley Cooper, made another $US64 million over the past three days, setting its worldwide box office total at over $US247 million after being wide-released in theatres for two weeks.

Not only does that, once again, give the film one of the highest-earning weekends in January, but “American Sniper” just had one of the second-best weekends ever.

This is huge because the types of movies that usually only have second big weekends at the box office usually fall under one of two categories: They’re either a comic book movie or sequel.

Only seven movies have had larger second weekends at the box office:

All of those movies have one thing in common, they all made over $US800 million at the box office.

