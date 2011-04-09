18 Cities Where The Suburbs Are Rapidly Turning Into Slums

Photo: Kevin Bauman

During past recessions, American cities became centres of poverty and crime. But this time, it was the suburbs that suffered.Between 2000 and 2008, suburbs saw their poor populations grow by 25 per cent — almost five times faster than urban poverty growth, according to Brookings.



Urban gentrification is one factor driving poor people out of cities. Other factors include immigration dynamics, the availability of affordable housing and the decentralization of jobs that pay lower wages.

