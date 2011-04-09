18 Cities Where The Suburbs Are Rapidly Turning Into Slums

Gus Lubin
abandoned houses, detroit

Photo: Kevin Bauman

During past recessions, American cities became centres of poverty and crime. But this time, it was the suburbs that suffered.Between 2000 and 2008, suburbs saw their poor populations grow by 25 per cent — almost five times faster than urban poverty growth, according to Brookings.

Urban gentrification is one factor driving poor people out of cities. Other factors include immigration dynamics, the availability of affordable housing and the decentralization of jobs that pay lower wages.

New York -- 2.9% poverty shift to suburbs

28.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

31.8% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Philadelphia -- 4.5% poverty shift to suburbs

43.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

48.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Dallas -- 5.6% poverty shift to suburbs

41.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

46.6% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Seattle -- 5.7% poverty shift to suburbs

60.7% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

66.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

San Francisco -- 5.8% poverty shift to suburbs

53.1% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

59.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

St. Louis -- 5.9% poverty shift to suburbs

68.5% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

74.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Washington D.C. -- 6.6% poverty shift to suburbs

60.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

67.5% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Tampa -- 7.2% poverty shift to suburbs

62.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

69.6% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Houston -- 7.3% poverty shift to suburbs

41.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

49.2% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Cincinnati -- 7.6% poverty shift to suburbs

62.7% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

70.2% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Minneapolis -- Saint Paul -- 8.0% poverty shift to suburbs

46.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

54.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Rochester, NY -- 8.3% poverty shift to suburbs

47.8% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

56.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Atlanta -- 8.6% poverty shift to suburbs

75.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

84.5% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Detroit -- 9.1% poverty shift to suburbs

45.5% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

54.6% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Chicago -- 9.1% poverty shift to suburbs

38.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

48.1% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Baltimore -- 9.2% poverty shift to suburbs

41.1% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

50.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

Cleveland -- 9.3% poverty shift to suburbs

45.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

55.2% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

New Orleans -- 13% poverty shift to suburbs

44.7% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

57.7% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Source: Brookings

These are normally things you see only in the developing world

