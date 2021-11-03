The American Psychological Association says it is ‘sorry’ for ‘promoting’ racism in the US Tero Vesalainen

The American Psychological Association apologized for its role “in promoting, perpetuating, and failing to challenge racism.”

The organization released a statement on Friday addressing its racist history and outlined its steps to do better.

In a statement released October 29, the APA acknowledged how its actions, and failure to act, have affected people of color dating back to the 1800s.

“The American Psychological Association failed in its role leading the discipline of psychology, was complicit in contributing to systemic inequities, and hurt many through racism, racial discrimination, and denigration of people of color,” the statement read.

The organization said the field of psychology is “rooted in oppressive psychological science to protect Whiteness, White people, and White epistemologies.”

In addition, the APA acknowledged its previous attempts at failed apologies, and laid out its plan for making amends moving forward.

The letter comes nine months after the APA promised to hold listening sessions with psychologists of color, and ultimately publish new accounts of history that are not “centered in whiteness.”

In the new statement, the APA said it will create more opportunities for training and job development for psychologists of color, and announced plans to expand its cultural competency training for both researchers and psychologists in their practices.

“APA is profoundly sorry, accepts responsibility for, and owns the actions and inactions of APA itself, the discipline of psychology, and individual psychologists who stood as leaders for the organization and field,” the statement reads.