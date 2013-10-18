There's A Glaring Typo In One Of The Most Iconic Scenes In American Psycho

Finance Twitter is getting all hot and bothered over a glaring mistake in the classic business card scene from “American Psycho,” the popular 2000 film about a Wall Street serial killer.

The Twitter user Southpaw pointed it out in response to this unrelated BuzzFeed post from Matthew Zeitlin.

In the movie, Paul Allen’s department title reads “Mergers and Aquisitions.”

That should be acquisitions, of course. A cursory Google search shows that the secret has been out for some time. But still, we never noticed.

Check it out:

