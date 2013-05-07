Bret Easton Ellis’ ‘American Psycho’ is a cult classic in print and on film, but apparently that isn’t enough, because now there’s a Kickstarter for ‘American Psycho The Musical.’



The Kickstarter was launched by Act 4 Entertainment and the producer of the show Jesse Singer. You can watch the pitch video below, which includes thoughts from Bret Easton Ellis (of course) and Duncan Sheik (of ‘Barely Breathing’ fame) — he’s doing the music and lyrics.

If the $150,000 Kickstarter goal is May 24th, you could eventually see Patrick Bateman dancing on stage at the Almeida Theatre in London this December.

From the Kickstarter:

A stage musical gives us the unique opportunity, through song, to go even deeper into the characters’ psychologies than ever before. And what better character to investigate than one of modern literature’s greatest and most enigmatic anti-heroes — who also happens to be an avowedly passionate music-lover?

Our show remains faithful to Bret Easton Ellis’ world and his satirical treatment of the materialism and greed in this era of late capitalism. Roberto, Duncan and Rupert traveled back to Patrick Bateman’s New York City of synth-pop, haute cuisine, and killer style; they returned with a musical’s worth of ’80s-tinged tunes to reinvent AMERICAN PSYCHO in this thrilling new medium.

And here’s the video for the campaign:

Good luck, guys.

