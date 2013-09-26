A Complete Guide To The Men's Fashion In 'American Psycho'

Whoever dressed the cast of

American Psycho (2000)nailed the flamboyant men’s style of the 1980s. The closer you look, the more on point you realise they were.

So lets take a deep dive.

In the film, no character escapes the signature 80s details — the low gorge on the lapels, wide shoulders and the long jacket length.

And Patrick Bateman looks perfect in his Valentine Couture suits and Oliver Peoples glasses.

Pinstripes are a must, as is condescension and an AmEx. Leave the humility at home.

Patrick Bateman and Timothy Bryce sit together in the opening scene, both in their naturally suited state. Bateman's ensemble is good, but Bryce's wins out for its less conservative pairing of a taupe suit, white shirt and blue, red and gold stripe tie. Note the arch on his tie, it is one of Bryce's signatures -- that and his coke and steroid habits. This is classic Bateman -- pinstripes, repeating motif tie (Hermes perhaps?) and a white collar with a blue coloured body for the shirt. The headphones are badass and likely plugged into a Discman (Google that if you don't know it). It was cutting edge for the 1980s, no doubt. And I would put money on that overcoat being cashmere, if not vicuna -- a textile meant for gods. Luis Caruthers is the best, and most adventurously dressed man in 'American Psycho.' Some may even call him a 'dandy.' He wears a lot of red, gold and wheat, complimenting his complexion and hair well. In this scene at Espace, Luis is rocking an absurd red and gold vest that is one of the biggest standout pieces of the movie. For the legendary business card scene, Caruthers is in a brown and tan glen plaid with a rust coloured windowpane three-piece suit. The fabric is the most casual and distinctive of the film. And the suit paired with the tie, shirt and pocket square makes it the strongest ensemble of the film. The scene is a classic. Moving on... Jared Leto's character Paul Allen is probably the biggest jerk in 'American Psycho'. But he pulled together a great kit on the night of his axing. Exemplifying the 80s banker look, he has the dark charcoal pinstripe suit and blue spread collar shirt on. It's Allen's tie and suspenders that complement each other well enough to elevate his 80s banker ensemble. Note the high rise of his pants, that's the way suit pants should be and how many of the pants are cut in the film. Of course, the axe to the face doesn't go with any of it. Meanwhile, we have Bateman in a classic charcoal pinstripe. Perhaps there's some type of symbolism to Bateman wearing essentially the same fabric as Allen. His is a double breasted jacket, though. Anyway, the translucent trench coat, silver axe and blood on the face really tie things together. Another example of classic Bateman -- suspenders, two tone watch, monogrammed shirt cuffs, geometric patterned tie, striped shirt and a condescending gaze. Speaking of striped shirts, as Bateman says, 'Now John, you gotta wear clothes in proportion to your physique. There are definitely does and don'ts, good buddy, of wearing bold stripe shirts. A bold stripe shirt calls for solid coloured or discreetly patterned suits and ties.' Here Bateman does black tie. He commits a serious faux pas by wearing a pre-tied bow tie. And look at that phone! He could club someone with that thing. However, the long double-breasted jacket is on point for the style of the 1980s. Luis Caruthers is back in action with a navy with grey pinstripe suit. The red and navy stripe bow tie is a classic piece and he does a good job of pairing the red pocket square with it. In true 80s fashion, the peak of the lapels is set low on the breast of the jacket, one of the many unfortunate flaws in suits from the 80s. Bateman looks like he runs things. And that life is good. When telling off his girlfriend, Bateman dons a windowpane suit. The vertical stripes are a rust colour and the horizontal a light blue. They're tied together nicely with the blue and yellow stripped tie. This is Bateman's most adventurous ensemble in the film. Now for the worst dressed man in the film -- Detective Donald Kimball (played by Willem Dafoe). His ensemble reeks of the 80s with the low slung gorge on the lapels, wide shoulders and a tie with some atrocious designs on it. Before you can get to a Bateman's level, you need to learn a few things...

