AMERICAN PSYCHO? In The New 'Gossip Girl' Book Serena Becomes A Serial Killer

Cecily von Ziegesar, the writer of the book series behind American-royalty soap-opera “Gossip Girl,” has a new book coming out in October.It’s a “Gossip Girl” book. But it’s also about serial murderers.



Called “Gossip Girl, Psycho Killer,” here is the book’s Amazon.com summary:

“Just as in the original story, Serena returns from boarding school hoping to make amends with her BFF Blair Waldorf–things just haven’t been the same since Nate Archibald came between them. But here’s where our dark tale takes a turn: Serena decides that the only way for her to make things right with Blair is to eliminate Nate. If that means killing him, well, c’est la vie. Her attempted murder doesn’t go unnoticed by Blair, however, who isn’t about to let Serena kill whoever she wants-not when there’s Cyrus Rose and Chuck Bass and Titi Coates and everyone else who’s ever irritated Blair to get rid of first . . . .”

Though you’d initially guess that it was a parody in the vein of “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” the book is written by von Ziegesar and is, ostensibly, not a joke.

It just seems like one.

Wonder if she’ll include all of the brand fetishism that made Bret Easton Ellis’ original “American Psycho” so endlessly long?

Also, hopefully she gets her own reference.

