Like Male Models Who Turn Into Terrorists? Then You'll Love The Next Movie From The Author Of 'American Psycho'

Before it was made into the I-banker slasher flick that revolutionised the diverse careers of Christian Bale and Huey Lewis, “American Psycho” was a 400-page study in gore by the bard of designer drugs, Bret Easton Ellis.Now, it looks like another of BEE’s novels, “Glamorama,” is in the process of being adapted for film, /Film reports.



Oh, and it’s about male models who become terrorists.

Ellis tweeted last night that he’d just finished reading a treatment by Roger Avary, who previously directed a movie version of Ellis’ debut, “The Rules of Attraction,” and the tangentially-related, unreleased “Glitterati.”

(Unreleased, and likely never to be released, because it’s basically just footage of women having sex without the knowledge that they’re being filmed.)

Taking Ellis’ Hollywood track record into account, this could go a few ways. “American Psycho” improved hugely on an uneven, overlong book that fell in love with its own depravity.

But “Rules of Attraction” and “Less than Zero” both suffer from being as superficial and hollow as their “shallow, selfish [and] greedy” young characters, as Roger Ebert put it.

Also, “Glamorama” the book wasn’t exactly a magnum opus. It’s plagued by some of the same problems as “American Psycho,” including lists of products that go on for paragraphs and way, way too many pages.

It’s not even the best story about male models who become terrorists.

