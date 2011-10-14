BILLIONAIRES ABROAD: The Americans Who Own The Biggest European Soccer Clubs

Photo: AP

Liverpool FC’s American owner John Henry knew “virtually nothing” about English soccer before buying the famed club, he acknowledged in a Guardian feature today.This won’t sit well with English fans.



American owners have taken over some of England’s soccer powerhouses over the last decade.

Many of them have drawn the scorn of fans for numerous business and on-field blunders.

But Americans will continue to buy up big English clubs. And with Italian giants AS Roma now under American control, US owners are edging into continental Europe as well.

