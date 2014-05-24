Here Are 7 American Politicians With A Worse Approval Rating Than Rob Ford

Being caught in multiple drug and alcohol-related scandals has clearly taken its toll on Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. According to a Forum Research poll conducted Wednesday, his approval rating slipped to a new low, just 32%.

But Ford, who is still running for re-election, is still in better shape than at least a few prominent politicians in the United States. Here are some examples:

1. Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee

The governor of the Ocean State has a dismal approval rating of 21%, according to an April Brown University poll. Chafee, who even managed to create controversy with the simple lighting of a Christmas tree, is not running for re-election.

2. Congressman David Cicilline

Cicilline, also from Rhode Island, has been battered after his successful congressional race by revelations about his past as mayor Providence from 2003 until 2011. According to Brown University, Cicilline sports a 26% approval rating.

3. Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Reid, the Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate, had just a 27% national approval rating in a Gallup poll conducted in May.

4. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

McConnell, Reid’s Republican counterpart in the Senate, fared even worse with a 23% approval rating in the same Gallup survey. (In his home state of Kentucky, according to a May Bluegrass Poll, McConnell is a bit more popular with 34% approval rating.)

5. House Speaker John Boehner

Being part of congressional leadership seems to be toxic for a politician’s approval rating. Boehner has a 31% approval, according to Gallup. (Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi barely edged Ford out with 33%.)

6. Senator John McCain

McCain has become one of the least popular senators in the country since his 2008 run for president. According to a Public Policy Polling survey in March, McCain has 30% job approval rating in his home state of Arizona, with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents all voicing their disapproval.

7. Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn

A Gravis Marketing poll in April found Quinn with just 31% approval rating. That’s better than his old “rock bottom” rating of 25% in 2012, according to PPP, but he may need to start polling better than a Canadian mayor caught up in a crack scandal if he wants to win re-election.

