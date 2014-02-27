Here Are The American Phrases 'The Lego Movie' Changed For Foreign Audiences

“The Lego Movie” is absolutely crushing it at theatres.

After three weeks, the Warner Bros.’ animated film is closing in on $300 million worldwide.

There are many factors that make it a big box-office appeal in the states — from huge cameos (Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman) to its catchy theme music.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the film made a few tweaks to appeal better to overseas audiences.

According to The Wrap, there were a lot of subtleties made in international versions of the film for moviegoers. Local comedians and stars’ voices were subbed in place of lead characters and character names were altered. (Will Ferrell’s Lord Business becomes Lord Control Freak in Hong Kong.)

A lot of the lines were even changed to resonate with other audiences. Here are some of the changes made to the Hong Kong version:

US: “Oh, come on, you can’t be this stupid.” Hong Kong: “You are more stupid than a pig.” US: “Unless your instincts are terrible!” Hong Kong: “Unless your instincts are a pot of porridge.”

The most interesting change is one that makes reference to popular messaging app, WhatsApp:

US: “I will text you.” Hong Kong: “I will WhatsApp you.”

Facebook recently announced they will purchase WhatsApp for $US19 billion in cash and stock.

