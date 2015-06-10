Here's what would have happened if American Pharoah raced Secretariat

American Pharoah became the first Triple Crown winner in nearly 40 years after blowing away the field at the Belmont. But how would he have fared if he went up against the most dominant horse ever?

The Wall Street Journal recently released a great video that shows American Pharoah’s 2015 Belmont race and Secretariat’s 1973 Belmont race side-by-side.

It wouldn’t have even been close.

Early on the two horses are relatively neck-and-neck, Secretariat leads by just 0.46 seconds at the 1/4 mile mark. However, by the 3/4 mile mark that lead has ballooned to 3.61 seconds. While American Pharoah does manage to close the gap at the end, Secretariat still leaves the recent Triple Crown winner in the dust, beating American Pharoah with a final time of 2:24.00 to 2:26.65.

When Secretariat hits the finish line, American Pharoah is still well behind:

Wall Street Journal Secretariat crosses the finish line before the final pole even enters American Pharaoh’s frame

Here’s the full video:

And how the horses’ Belmont Stakes splits compare:

1/4 mile mark: Secretariat – 23.60 seconds; American Pharoah – 24.06 seconds

– 23.60 seconds; – 24.06 seconds 1/2 mile mark: Secretariat – 46.20 seconds; American Pharoah – 48.83 seconds

– 46.20 seconds; – 48.83 seconds 3/4 mile mark: Secretariat – 1:09.80; American Pharoah – 1:13.41

– 1:09.80; – 1:13.41 1 mile mark: Secretariat – 1:34.20; American Pharoah – 1:37.99

– 1:34.20; – 1:37.99 1 1/4 mile mark: Secretariat – 1:59.00; American Pharoah – 2:02.33

– 1:59.00; – 2:02.33 Final Time: Secretariat– 2:24.00; American Pharoah– 2:26.65

