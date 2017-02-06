The American Petroleum Institute ran a $5 million Super Bowl 'oil gushes art' ad -- and some people were furious

American Petroleum Institute A still shot from the American Petroleum Institute

The American Petroleum Institute just ran a Super Bowl ad for the first time — and many people weren’t happy about it.

The ad, which USA Today previously reported had the opening line of “This ain’t your daddy’s oil,” focused on petroleum being utilised outside of the gas pump in products like paint, heart valves, and lipstick.

USA Today’s Bill Loveless predicted the ad would be controversial.

“While the industry’s critics may complain that the 30-second spot during Super Bowl LIoverlooks the long-term risks to the environment of carbon emissions from fossil fuels, API sees it as delivering a critical message to consumers,” Loveless wrote.

The group has been lobbying President Donald Trump to ease regulations on the industry.

When the ad aired, many people reacted with anger on social media. A small sampling:

Some defended the ad and lauded its creativity:

Here’s the ad:

Was feeling super hopeful about corporate messaging until American Petroleum Institute came and reminded me the world is ending #SuperBowl

— Zoe Lister-Jones (@ZoeListerJones) February 6, 2017

American Petroleum Institute’s ad for oil: Best ad so far?

— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 6, 2017

