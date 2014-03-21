College Player Has A Crazy-Looking, One-Handed Free Throw Technique That Actually Works

American University’s senior center Tony Wroblicky is a 6’10” big man.

Like many centres, he has always been awful at shooting free throws. He never broke 60% from the line, and bottomed out as a junior when he made just 52% of his free throws.

Coming into the 2013-14 season, he made a radical change. He adopted a goofy, one-handed shooting technique that looks horribly awkward to the untrained eye.

It worked, somehow. He’s now a 72% free-throw shooter.

He holds the ball in one hand the entire time. It’s crazy looking:

“It was new to me. It took a little while to get confident in the form, but once that happened, it started working,” he told the Washington Post.

