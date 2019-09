American luger Kate Hansen filmed what she believed was a wolf wandering around the hallways of her Olympic dorms.

The “wolf” is more likely a stray dog, possibly a malamute mix. Still, the idea of a stray dog just wandering around the dorms is a bit of a scary reality.

