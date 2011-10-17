Now The Nazi And Communist Parties Are Throwing Their Support Behind 'Occupy Wall St'

Photo: Robert Johnson

Here’s one of the downsides of having a movement with no defined leadership or goals: Anyone can join.To wit: Over the weekend the American Nazi Party and the American Communist Party both declared their support for the Occupy Wall St. movement. From their statement:



What is really MISSING – is the “MOVEMENT” from these popular protests – its time to pull WN heads out of their collective arse’s, and JOIN IN the attack on Judeo-Capitalism. What do you suggest? That WN Working Class White people DEFEND the Judeo-Capitalists? IF the “movement” wasn’t so PATHETIC it would be OUT THERE – LEADING these protests! The fact that its these “lefties” as you call them, who are picking up the ball and running with it – only shows how much more in tune THEY are with the fed up masses of White Workers, than the fossilized, reactionary “right-wing”.

The Communist party has also jumped on board.

The announcement was quickly picked up in the conservative blogosphere and Drudge had a link to a report on it on the home page this morning.

Certainly, it’s not exactly a surprise that a movement this size and getting this much attention would attract the fringe, but it could prove problematic for Obama in the next few days.

The president has been increasingly vocal about his support of the movement and is expected to increase that support on his upcoming bus tour.

Without a clear leader for the movement one imagines Obama is going to find himself spending more time than he’d like to answering for the participation of groups such as these.

