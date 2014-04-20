31 Stunning Pictures Of American National Parks

With everything from vast deserts and gorgeous beaches to sprawling mountain ranges, America is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful countries in the world — and nowhere is that more evident than in the national parks.
The National Park Service oversees 401 areas throughout the U.S. and U.S. territories and has nearly 300 million visitors each year.
In honour of National Park Week, which begins today and runs through April 27th, we found some spectacular pictures of national parks, monuments, seashores and heritage areas around the country that will make you appreciate how beautiful the U.S. really is.
Two of the world's most active volcanoes sit within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. Lava flow activity constantly changes accessibility to sites, so be sure to check before visiting.
In addition to being a national landmark, Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, New York, is an important site for hydroelectric power.
Yosemite National Park, California, offers some of the best rock climbing in the world in areas like El Capitan, Half Dome, the Royal Arches, the Three Brothers and Cathedral Rocks.
Each of the five regions of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park, California, has its own climate and features.
Many people forget that the two-mile stretch of the National Mall, in Washington, D.C., between the Capital and the Potomac River is national park land.
