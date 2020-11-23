Here are the 2020 American Music Awards winners

- ABC aired the 2020 American Music Awards live on Sunday, November 22, from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
- Taraji P. Henson hosted the show, welcoming performers like Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Bady Bunny, and Megan Thee Stallion.
Taraji P. Henson, the show’s host, welcomed a musical lineup that included Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha, and Doja Cat.
Newcomer Roddy Ricch and “Blinding Lights” artist The Weeknd both scored the most nominations with eight each, followed by Stallion, who earned five.
Keep reading for the complete list of nominees and winners form the night (*in bold*).
Artist of the year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New artist of the year
Lewis Capaldi
*Doja Cat*
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”
Favourite social artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favourite music video
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Favourite male artist — pop/rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favourite female artist — pop/rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favourite duo/group — pop/rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favourite album — pop/rock
Harry Styles – “Fine Line”
Taylor Swift – “Folklore”
The Weeknd – “After Hours”
Favourite song — pop/rock
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
*Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”*
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Favourite male artist — country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite female artist — country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favourite duo or group — country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favourite album — country
Luke Combs – “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton – “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen – “If I Know Me”
Favourite song — country
*Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”*
Maren Morris – “The Bones”
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”
Favourite male artist — rap/hip-hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favourite female artist — rap/hip-hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
Favourite album — rap/hip-hop
Lil Baby – “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Eternal Atake”
Roddy Ricch – “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”
Favourite song — rap/hip-hop
*Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”*
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Favourite male artist — soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favourite female artist — soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
*Doja Cat*
Summer Walker
Favourite album — soul/R&B
*The Weeknd – “After Hours”*
Summer Walker – “Over It”
Doja Cat – “Hot Pink”
Favourite song — soul/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
Summer Walker – “Playing Games”
*The Weeknd – “Heartless”*
Favourite male artist — Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favourite female artist — Latin
*Becky G*
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favourite album — Latin
Anuel AA – “Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny – “Las que no iban a salir”
Bad Bunny – “YHLQMDLG”
Favourite song — Latin
Bad Bunny – “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G and Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Favourite artist — alternative rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Favourite artist — adult contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favourite artist — contemporary inspirational
Lauren Daigle
For KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favourite artist — EDM
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favourite soundtrack
“Birds of Prey: The Album”
“Frozen 2”
“Trolls: World Tour”
