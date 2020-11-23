Here are the 2020 American Music Awards winners

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images The Weeknd is a musical artist.

ABC aired the 2020 American Music Awards live on Sunday, November 22, from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the show, welcoming performers like Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Bady Bunny, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Keep reading to see the full list of nominees and winners from the 2020 AMAs.

The 2020 American Music Awards aired on Sunday, November 22, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Taraji P. Henson, the show’s host, welcomed a musical lineup that included Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha, and Doja Cat.

Newcomer Roddy Ricch and “Blinding Lights” artist The Weeknd both scored the most nominations with eight each, followed by Stallion, who earned five.

Keep reading for the complete list of nominees and winners form the night (*in bold*).

Artist of the year

Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images Taylor Swift is nominated for artist of the year at the 2020 AMAs.

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Singer and rapper Doja Cat in August 2019.

Lewis Capaldi

*Doja Cat*

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the year

Lady Gaga/Interscope Records via YouTube Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga collaborated on ‘Rain On Me.’

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Favourite social artist

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images BTS is a K-pop group.

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favourite music video

Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift’s video for ‘Cardigan’ is nominated for an American Music Award.

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Favourite male artist — pop/rock

Justin Bieber/YouTube Justin Bieber is nominated for favourite pop/rock male artist at the 2020 AMAs.

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favourite female artist — pop/rock

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Dua Lipa is nominated for favourite female pop/rock artist at the 2020 AMAs.

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favourite duo/group — pop/rock

KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx The Jonas Brothers are nominated for favourite pop/rock group at the 2020 AMAs.

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite album — pop/rock

Harry Styles/YouTube Harry Styles released the album ‘Fine Line.’

Harry Styles – “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift – “Folklore”

The Weeknd – “After Hours”

Favourite song — pop/rock

Dua Lipa/YouTube Dua Lipa won favourite song — pop/rock at the AMAs for ‘Don’t Start Now.’

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

*Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”*

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Favourite male artist — country

Al Wagner/AP Images Luke Combs is nominated for favourite male country artist at the 2020 AMAs.

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite female artist — country

Jason Kempin / Getty Images Miranda Lambert is nominated for favourite female country artist at the 2020 AMAs.

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favourite duo or group — country

Rich Fury / Getty Images Dan + Shay are nominated for favourite country duo at the 2020 AMAs.

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favourite album — country

Ed Rode / Getty Images Morgan Wallen is a country singer.

Luke Combs – “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton – “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen – “If I Know Me”

Favourite song — country

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performed ‘Nobody But You’ at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

*Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”*

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

Favourite male artist — rap/hip-hop

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessey DaBaby performs at the Hennessy All-Star Saturday Night with Nas, A$AP Ferg, & Da Baby at The Old Post Office on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favourite female artist — rap/hip-hop

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Cardi B is nominated at the 2020 AMAs.

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite album — rap/hip-hop

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images Roddy Ricch is nominated in multiple categories at the 2020 AMAs.

Lil Baby – “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch – “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Favourite song — rap/hip-hop

Cardi B/YouTube Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in ‘WAP’ music video.

*Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”*

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Favourite male artist — soul/R&B

Ian Gavan / Getty Images John Legend is nominated for an AMA.

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favourite female artist — soul/R&B

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Doja Cat won the award for favourite female artist — soul/R&B at the 2020 AMAs.

Jhene Aiko

*Doja Cat*

Summer Walker

Favourite album — soul/R&B

The Weeknd/YouTube The Weeknd is nominated for several awards at the 2020 AMAs.

*The Weeknd – “After Hours”*

Summer Walker – “Over It”

Doja Cat – “Hot Pink”

Favourite song — soul/R&B

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images The Weeknd is a musical artist.

Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

Summer Walker – “Playing Games”

*The Weeknd – “Heartless”*

Favourite male artist — Latin

Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images J Balvin is nominated at the 2020 AMAs.

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favourite female artist — Latin

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Becky G is a singer.

*Becky G*

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favourite album — Latin

Gladys Vega / Getty Images Bad Bunny is a musical artist.

Anuel AA – “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny – “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny – “YHLQMDLG”

Favourite song — Latin

KAROL G/YouTube Nicki Minaj and KAROL G collaborated on ‘Tusa.’

Bad Bunny – “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G and Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Favourite artist — alternative rock

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Billie Eilish is up for several awards at the 2020 AMAs.

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Favourite artist — adult contemporary

Jason Kempin / Getty Images Maroon 5 is nominated for favourite adult contemporary artist at the 2020 AMAs.

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite artist — contemporary inspirational

Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415/FilmMagic Kanye West is a musical artist.

Lauren Daigle

For KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favourite artist — EDM

Getty Images/Darren Eagles Marshmello performed at the 2019 iHeartRadio FanFest during Canadian Music Week.

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favourite soundtrack

Disney ‘Frozen 2’ premiered in 2019.

“Birds of Prey: The Album”

“Frozen 2”

“Trolls: World Tour”

