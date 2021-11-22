The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2021 American Music Awards

- The American Music Awards took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
- Celebrities arrived in daring looks like sheer dresses and gowns with thigh-high slits.
- Here’s a look at the best outfits of the night.
Olivia Rodrigo dazzled in a sparkly, sheer dress with a plunging neckline.
Rodrigo’s David Koma dress — her boldest look to date — was completely sheer, covered in sequins, and also had a feathered hem. Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo styled Rodrigo’s look with silver heels and jewelry.
Cardi B kicked off her hosting duties at the awards show in a statement Schiaparelli look that included a gold-plated face mask.
The rapper’s look was made up of a black, off-the-shoulder gown with a sheer veil. She paired it with statement earrings and black gloves that had gold nails sewn onto them.
After walking the red carpet in this outfit, Cardi B changed into seven other looks including a white gown with a thigh-high slit and a dress with a completely sheer skirt.
Billy Porter brought the drama to the awards show in an aquatic-inspired suit with a matching umbrella headpiece.
The actor’s Botter suit was designed with a chest cutout. He paired it with black platform boots and a few statement rings.
According to Vogue, the ensemble was made from recycled plastic and is from the brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection titled “Global Warming.”
Halle Bailey wowed in a lace-up LaQuan Smith dress with coordinating heels.
The “Little Mermaid” actress’ dress had a cutout that started at her chest and went down to her stomach. It also had cutouts at her hips and a thigh-high slit.
For her first time wearing a dress and heels on a red carpet, JoJo Siwa made a statement in black gown with a sheer skirt.
The 18-year-old star said on Instagram that she borrowed her heels from her “Dancing With the Stars” partner Jenna Johnson.
She accessorized her look with two gold necklaces that read “DWTS S30” and “J Nation,” which she said in an October Instagram post was her team name for the show.
“I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life,” Siwa told People’s Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein.
Chloë Bailey looked chic in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and daring chest and hip cutouts.
The “Have Mercy” singer arrived at the awards show in a velvet gown by Monsoori. She paired the look with black Jimmy Choo pumps and diamond jewelry.
Becky G wore a purple-and-black dress that had cutouts across her chest and midriff.
The singer paired the Raisa Vanessa dress with black Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Anabela Chan and Lana Jewelry, respectively.
Jojo embraced the visible trend thong in her silver Usama Ishtay dress.
The singer’s dress was designed with a thigh-high slit and hip cutouts that revealed a matching silver thong.
Winnie Harlow was photographed in an almost completely sheer, jeweled look.
The model wore the Zuhair Murad dress with a matching headband and gold heels.
Mickey Guyton sparkled in this Sophie Couture dress with a sheer skirt.
The country singer wore her sparkly dress with Alexis Bittar jewelry and YSL heels.
“West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler wowed in a monochromatic Carolina Herrera dress.
Zegler’s princess-like gown was designed with a layered tulle skirt and a halter top that had a cutout across her chest.
“Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline looked striking in a Mônot dress that was designed with cutouts and a halter neckline.
Cline paired the daring dress with elbow-length gloves and diamond bracelets.
The “Bachelorette” star Michelle Young arrived to present at the show in a neon-yellow dress.
Young’s Baobab dress not only had a plunging neckline but was also open in the back. She accessorized her bright look with Dena Kemp jewelry and René Caovilla heels.
Erica Banks wore a custom silver dress designed with a waist-high slit and corset-like top.
The rapper wore the custom L.O.C.A. dress with silver heels and Balenciaga jewelry.