The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B kicked off her hosting duties at the awards show in a statement Schiaparelli look that included a gold-plated face mask.

The rapper’s look was made up of a black, off-the-shoulder gown with a sheer veil. She paired it with statement earrings and black gloves that had gold nails sewn onto them.

After walking the red carpet in this outfit, Cardi B changed into seven other looks including a white gown with a thigh-high slit and a dress with a completely sheer skirt.