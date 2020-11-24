15 of the best looks celebrities wore to the 2020 American Music Awards

- The 2020 American Music Awards took place in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.
- Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Taraji P. Henson attended the awards show in attention-grabbing looks.
- The best-dressed celebrities of the night seemed to favour silver outfits and statement gowns with thigh-high slits.
Celebrities are taking full advantage of the few awards show left in the year to flaunt their red-carpet style. The latest event was the 2020 American Music Awards, which took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
The best-dressed celebrities of the night seemed to favour silver looks and statement dresses in bold colours. Jennifer Lopez arrived in a silver, two-piece Balmain set that was designed with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, while Ciara opted for a dramatic red-and-black Balmain gown.
Keep scrolling for a look at some of the best looks celebrities wore to the awards show.
Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous in a silver two-piece set from Balmain.
Lopez paired her sparkly outfit with silver-and-black sandals, a Balmain clutch, and a statement manicure that spelled out “Mamacita,” according to a photo shared to her Instagram story.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their red-carpet debut as a couple in contrasting looks.
Fox wore a green Azzi & Osta set with an asymmetrical, one-sleeve top, and matching miniskirt. Kelly, on the other hand, wore a white Balmain suit jacket that was designed with a plunging rectangular neckline and matching baggy pants. He completed the look with a pair of silver boots.
Becky G looked glamorous in a white gown with embellished buttons down the right side.
The singer wore a Ralph and Russo dress with white satin Stuart Weitzman platform shoes.
Cara Delevingne arrived at the awards show in a silver pantsuit.
The actress and model wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit with black Christian Louboutin pumps and Dior jewellery.
Bebe Rexha went for a daring look in a silver dress with a cutout.
The singer paired her Julien Macdonald dress with Loree Rodkin jewellery and beige Casadei sandals.
Dua Lipa channeled a mermaid with her sparkly minidress.
The singer wore a Versace dress with a seashell-like bust that was covered in sequined starfish. It also featured a pink scalloped hemline.
Ciara wore a dramatic Balmain gown with a long train.
Ciara looked striking in the gown, which had a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with over-the-knee, patent-leather boots, and Vhernier and Jennifer Meyer jewellery.
Christian Serratos embraced the see-through dress trend in a Tom Ford look.
The “Selena” star wore a black-and-silver dress with a diamond cutout across her chest and a thigh-high slit down the middle of the skirt. She paired it with Forevermark jewellery.
Kristin Cavallari wore a long-sleeve Attico dress with gold jewellery.
The reality star and Uncommon James founder’s jersey maxi dress was on sale for $US864 at the time of writing.
Maluma looked dapper in a navy-blue suit.
Before taking the stage to perform alongside Jennifer Lopez, Maluma walked the red carpet in a DZOJCHEN suit with Christian Louboutin shoes. He also wore Messika jewels.
Laverne Cox looked stunning in a daring black-and-gold gown.
The actress wore a Michael Costello dress with Nancy Newberg jewellery.
Taraji P. Henson, the host of the awards show, looked regal in a beaded Giorgio Armani shift dress with fringe embellishments along the neck and sleeves.
The actress paired the statement dress with Roberto Coin and Tiffany & Co. jewellery, as well as Tom Ford heels.
Megan Thee Stallion made a statement onstage in a neon-green dress.
The rapper wore a lime-green dress from Area’s fall 2020 collection. She kept the look simple by adding a pair of black strappy sandals.
Paris Hilton joined the long list of celebrities who wore silver on the AMAs red carpet.
Hilton looked dazzling in a mirrored minidress from Valdrin Sahiti and silver heels.
Anthony Anderson kept it simple in all black.
Anderson added some funk to his simple look with black-and-white shoes.
