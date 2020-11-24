15 of the best looks celebrities wore to the 2020 American Music Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Celebrities wore some showstopping looks to the American Music Awards on Sunday.

The 2020 American Music Awards took place in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Taraji P. Henson attended the awards show in attention-grabbing looks.

The best-dressed celebrities of the night seemed to favour silver outfits and statement gowns with thigh-high slits.

Celebrities are taking full advantage of the few awards show left in the year to flaunt their red-carpet style. The latest event was the 2020 American Music Awards, which took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The best-dressed celebrities of the night seemed to favour silver looks and statement dresses in bold colours. Jennifer Lopez arrived in a silver, two-piece Balmain set that was designed with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, while Ciara opted for a dramatic red-and-black Balmain gown.

Keep scrolling for a look at some of the best looks celebrities wore to the awards show.

Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous in a silver two-piece set from Balmain.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Lopez paired her sparkly outfit with silver-and-black sandals, a Balmain clutch, and a statement manicure that spelled out “Mamacita,” according to a photo shared to her Instagram story.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their red-carpet debut as a couple in contrasting looks.

ABC/Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Fox wore a green Azzi & Osta set with an asymmetrical, one-sleeve top, and matching miniskirt. Kelly, on the other hand, wore a white Balmain suit jacket that was designed with a plunging rectangular neckline and matching baggy pants. He completed the look with a pair of silver boots.

Becky G looked glamorous in a white gown with embellished buttons down the right side.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Becky G at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The singer wore a Ralph and Russo dress with white satin Stuart Weitzman platform shoes.

Cara Delevingne arrived at the awards show in a silver pantsuit.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Cara Delevingne at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The actress and model wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit with black Christian Louboutin pumps and Dior jewellery.

Bebe Rexha went for a daring look in a silver dress with a cutout.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Bebe Rexha at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The singer paired her Julien Macdonald dress with Loree Rodkin jewellery and beige Casadei sandals.

Dua Lipa channeled a mermaid with her sparkly minidress.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Dua Lipa at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The singer wore a Versace dress with a seashell-like bust that was covered in sequined starfish. It also featured a pink scalloped hemline.

Ciara wore a dramatic Balmain gown with a long train.

ABC/Getty Images Ciara at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Ciara looked striking in the gown, which had a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with over-the-knee, patent-leather boots, and Vhernier and Jennifer Meyer jewellery.

Christian Serratos embraced the see-through dress trend in a Tom Ford look.

ABC/Getty Images Christian Serratos at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The “Selena” star wore a black-and-silver dress with a diamond cutout across her chest and a thigh-high slit down the middle of the skirt. She paired it with Forevermark jewellery.

Kristin Cavallari wore a long-sleeve Attico dress with gold jewellery.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Kristin Cavallari at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The reality star and Uncommon James founder’s jersey maxi dress was on sale for $US864 at the time of writing.

Maluma looked dapper in a navy-blue suit.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Maluma at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Before taking the stage to perform alongside Jennifer Lopez, Maluma walked the red carpet in a DZOJCHEN suit with Christian Louboutin shoes. He also wore Messika jewels.

Laverne Cox looked stunning in a daring black-and-gold gown.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Laverne Cox at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The actress wore a Michael Costello dress with Nancy Newberg jewellery.

Taraji P. Henson, the host of the awards show, looked regal in a beaded Giorgio Armani shift dress with fringe embellishments along the neck and sleeves.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Taraji P. Henson at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The actress paired the statement dress with Roberto Coin and Tiffany & Co. jewellery, as well as Tom Ford heels.

Megan Thee Stallion made a statement onstage in a neon-green dress.

Kevin Mazue/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The rapper wore a lime-green dress from Area’s fall 2020 collection. She kept the look simple by adding a pair of black strappy sandals.

Paris Hilton joined the long list of celebrities who wore silver on the AMAs red carpet.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Paris Hilton at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Hilton looked dazzling in a mirrored minidress from Valdrin Sahiti and silver heels.

Anthony Anderson kept it simple in all black.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Anthony Anderson at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Anderson added some funk to his simple look with black-and-white shoes.

