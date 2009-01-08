American Millionaires Have Lost 30% Of Their Net Worth

For the wealthiest individuals, these losses have come mostly from investments.



WSJ’s Wealth Report blog: [A] study, by Spectrem Group, the Chicago-based wealth-research firm, found that households with a net worth of $1 million or more say their assets have declined 30% or more. Nearly one-fifth of millionaires have experienced declines of more than 40%.

Nearly all the millionaires surveyed (90%) fear a prolonged economic downturn. Altogether, they believe it will last for another 22 months, and more than half (55%) are concerned they will not have sufficient assets to maintain their present lifestyles…

Spectrem’s measure of household assets doesn’t include primary real-estate but does include other real-estate, which has dropped precipitously. But for the households in Middle and Upper Richistan, where houses account for a smaller share of net worth, investment losses have been the main wealth killer.

