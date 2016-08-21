Matt Centrowitz becomes the first American to win a gold medal in the 1500 meters in 108 years

Emmett Knowlton

Matt Centrowitz led from wire to wire in the men’s 1500m on Saturday night in Rio, holding on down the stretch to be come the first American since 1908 to win gold in the event.

That’s 108 years! 

Centrowitz entered Rio as a favourite to contend for a medal, having missed the podium in London by just four-hundredths of a second. But win an impressive field around him, including the Kenyan Asbel Kiprop, a gold medal still looked like a long-shot for Centrowitz.

Then the gun went off, and Centrowitz led from the start and held off late charges from his competitors. He finished in 3:50.00. 

The win was historic, to say the least.

He couldn’t believe it:

Matt CentrowitzIan Walton/Getty

Centrowitz’s gold medal adds another middle-distance medal for the Americans, who are enjoying unprecedented Olympic success in the longer track events. 

“I didn’t ever dream of winning,” Centrowitz said afterwards. 

Hats off to him. 

 

