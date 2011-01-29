American Manufacturing Still Cooking, Despite Recession Woes

Economy urges families back into the kitchen with quality in mind. –

1.28.2011 – By Marian Anthony



Since William McKinley was elected president of the United States, Lodge Cast Iron Manufacturing has been making cookware in Pittsburgh, Tennessee. Despite today’s low U.S. manufacturing numbers, many American manufactures are still cooking.

Public Relations Manger Mark Kelly said, “In the last three years sales during the recession, Lodge have never been busier. With the state of the economy where it is, more families are now cooking at home to prevail in this economy.

Kelly continued to add, “Lodge cooks better than anything else, because cast iron is porous, and the carbon molecules hold in the seasoning.” This makes a great product for cooking healthy and eating fat free.

With heightened financial concerns for many American families today, many are now seeking out higher quality American made products. China’s products and quality control has been a concern with consumer goods in the past, and now trade relations are becoming sensitive.

Cooks are swapping-out from non-stick to more durable cast iron for health reasons. A recent report from the centre for Disease Control (CDC) indicates a link between the non-stick Teflon-coated cookware and potential harm to unborn fetuses, including birth defects. Even low-level exposure to these chemicals, ingested by the mother during the prenatal period – a time of rapid growth for the foetus – can pose long-term side effects.

During the recession of 1895 the National Association of Manufacturing (NAM) rose to meet the same demand. The U.S. economy was in the midst of a deep recession and many of the nation’s manufacturers saw a strong need to export their products to other countries. One of NAM’s earliest efforts was to call for the creation of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

NAM was launched to promote American exports and trade policies to the public. In the 13 years that followed founding NAM spent more than $15 million to inform the American public about the vital role manufacturing plays in the U.S. economy. Collective efforts from NAM helped bring the recession to an end by promoting American made products at home.

It would appear that history does often repeat itself.

