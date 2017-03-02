An American man has taken out a huge ad in The Times claiming to be the rightful King of England

Annie Leibovitz/Handout via Reuters Allan Evans says he will wait until the death of Queen Elizabeth II to reclaim his title.

LONDON — A man from the US has taken out a giant ad in The Times of London claiming to be the rightful king of England.

Allan V. Evans of Colorado says he is a descendant of a royal Welsh line from the third century.

The ad, shown below in a tweet, says Evans is “a direct descendant of an unbroken primogeniture line legally documented since the 3rd century in Great Britain and registered in the Royal College of Arms.”

It goes on to describe generations of lineage, starting with a claim that Evans is the descendant of Cunedda Wledig, the founder of the Kingdom of Wales.

Evans is giving “legal notice” to all of his relatives, according to the ad, and in 30 days plans to claim his “royal historic estate,” as well as land, assets, and titles.

But Evans will not claim his right to the throne until the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He “shall further pursue an injustice of history by claiming by right the throne and sovereign crown of Great Britain at Westminster, upon whence the sad future death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as he will not out of greatest and most deepest respect despose her in life for the great service and selfless sacrifice that she and her husband HRH Prince Philip has rendered to this great nation.”

It goes on: “Take heed and rejoice, all Welshman, Scots, Manx, all Britons, and all citizens of this great nation called Great Britain, that the light of freedom and egalitarianism shall be promoted and promulgated, that democracy and all democratic values will be promoted, and that Lady Britania who has contributed so much to the culture and history of the world shall be renewed and made great once again; for the legend was not a myth but was indeed true, and more than a mere Tolkien story, that the men of the West are now returning and now is the time of the return of the King.”

According to The Independent, a man called Allan V. Evans from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, attempted to claim 400 acres of land in Georgia’s Twiggs County in 2012, claiming that his ancestors had lived there. He said his evidence was destroyed in a fire at the county courthouse in 1901.

