'I'm totally confused:' The CEO of America's largest mall operator laments lost rent payments and lashes out at states that kept malls closed while Costco stayed open

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki A security guard wearing a mask and riding a Segway patrols inside Penn Square Mall as the mall reopens Friday, May 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Simon Property Group said in its earnings call on Monday that it is still in negotiations with its tenants about paying rent.

It has only collected 51% of its rent for April and May, 69% for June, and 73% for July.

“I was feeling pretty good in June about finally getting back to work, and I feel less good in July, and now I’m totally confused,” CEO and President David Simon said in response to a question about future rent payments.

Simon said the company is considering new ideas around how malls can best serve the community. But, it declined to comment on reports that Amazon could be taking over space formerly occupied by JCPenney and Sears.

The US’ largest mall operator is sounding the alarm on the future of the enclosed shopping centre.

91% of Simon Property Group’s tenants had reopened as of Monday.

“They have contracts they’re obligated to, but certain tenants haven’t paid,” CEO and President David Simon said in the call, adding that the company is still in negotiations with some retailers.

Some retailers chose not to pay rent in April and May because states mandated that nonessential businesses shut down temporarily. Simon said that closures of nonessential retail in response to the coronavirus pandemic led to the company losing a collective 10,500 potential shopping days.

The company did provide abatements for a number of local businesses and restaurants, which, along with write-offs from bankrupt tenants, led to a $US215 million hit for Simon Property Group.

Even before the pandemic hit, there was much discussion about how malls should evolve to better fit customers’ needs as e-commerce rose in prominence and department stores declined. The pandemic has only accelerated that shift.

Simon said that the company “probably” has too many department stores in its big malls. He said it’s also likely there are too many malls in the portfolio overall.

Over the weekend, a report in the Wall Street Journal said that Simon Property Group was in talks with Amazon to take over former Sears and JCPenney stores and turn them into fulfillment centres in malls. Such a deal would benefit Amazon in that the fulfillment centres would potentially be close to customers, which could allow the e-commerce giant to cut down on delivery times. It wouldn’t help bring new customers into malls, however.

While Simon declined to comment on the reports, calling them “market rumours or speculation,” he did respond to an analyst’s question about how the company views malls’ future. He didn’t rule out adding more grocery stores as tenants.

“There’s all sorts of ideas floating around about what the mall can do and how it can service the community. And we continue to work on a lot of those things,” Simon said. “I think great real estate will always weigh out, and I just think we’ve got to continue to evolve the product, which we were making very good progress on and will continue to do so.”

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on the WSJ’s report over the weekend.

Simon Property Group has reopened all of its malls except seven in California, where they were forced to close again due to new restrictions. States’ reopenings have typically prioritised outdoor spaces over enclosed areas like malls, as evidence points to indoor spaces posing a higher risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

Simon said this has been a point of “frustration” for the company.

“A number of states dealt with the enclosed mall a lot differently than other retailers, and we were cleaner, had better protocols. We had better air and all those other stuff,” Simon said.

“There’s not a lot of difference, frankly, between a Costco store and a Simon mall when it comes to protocols and cleanliness and air quality,” he added. “Man, let us compete.”

As of the end of 2019, Simon operated more than 200 malls in 37 states.

