BigLaw Summer Associates Are Tired Of Being Forced To Have Fun On The Job

The results of a recent American Lawyer survey of 2012 summer associates are a little shocking.They wish they hadn’t been forced to have so much fun, The Am Law Daily’s Sara Randazzo reports.



More than 4,000 students were surveyed, and many complained about the frivolous activities accompanying their lucrative summer gigs – especially when law firms are still not doing great.

At Latham & Watkins, associates swam with dolphins while Baker & Hostetler summer lawyers got to go skeet shooting, Randazzo reported. These events can really wear out a young lawyer.

“Mandatory social events can be physically and mentally taxing,” one aspiring lawyer said.

Lawyers at Nixon Peabody, Cadwalader, and Skadden also begged for fewer social events, Randazzo reported. These onerous activities included lunches, casino nights, cooking competitions, and karaoke nights, according to ALM.

“There have been times when social events took so much time during the week that assignments had to take a back-burner,” one summer associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher complained.

