There's A New Ranking Of The Highest-Grossing American Law Firms

American Lawyer Magazine has released its annual ranking of the American law firms that made the most money in 2012, and the global law firm DLA Piper topped the list.



DLA Piper pulled in $2.4 billion in revenue in 2012. It’s also the world’s biggest law firm by head count with 4,004 lawyers working there, according to the American Lawyer.

This is the first year that neither Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom nor Baker & McKenzie topped the list of highest-grossing firms, according to the American Lawyer.

American Lawyer also pointed out the firm that had the sharpest drop-off in revenue in 2012: Shook, Hardy & Bacon, which had a 7% decline.

While DLA pulled in the most money in 2012, its partners didn’t make the most money: That honour went to Wachtell. Partners there made an average of $4.9 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.