Another American confirmed dead in the terror attack in Brussels

The Tennesseean Justin and Stephanie Shults.

At least one American missing after the terror attack in Brussels is confirmed dead.

Justin Shults was listed as missing, along with his wife, Stephanie, shortly after suicide bombers attacked an airport in Brussels last week.

Shults’ employer, Clarcor, confirmed his death in a statement on its website Saturday.

The statement reads in part: “We have learned today that Justin Shults died in the bombing at Brussels Airport. We grieve with his family and continue to offer our support as they mourn this unimaginable loss.”

Stephanie Shults is still unaccounted for, according to the statement.

The couple was at Zaventem Airport in Brussels with Stephanie’s mother, Carolyn Moore, when bombs ripped through the international terminal, killing dozens on Tuesday. Moore, who was scheduled to fly home that day, was uninjured, NBC News reported.

The Shultses had lived in Brussels since 2014.

Here’s the full statement from Clarcor:

We have learned today that Justin Shults died in the bombing at Brussels Airport. We grieve with his family and continue to offer our support as they mourn this unimaginable loss. Justin has been an integral member of our global finance team since May of 2012 and he has lived with his wife, Stephanie, in Brussels since 2014. He will be remembered by his CLARCOR community as an intelligent, kind and loyal friend and employee. Justin will be greatly missed by those who knew him. We do not have news yet about Justin’s wife, Stephanie, and ask that you keep her and her family in your prayers.

The US State Department confirmed last week that two siblings from New York were also among those killed in the Brussels attacks.

