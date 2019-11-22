The 20 fastest-disappearing jobs in America

Oli Scarff/Getty Photographic process workers are projected to have an employment decline of 20.8% between 2018 and 2028.

Every two years, the Bureau of Labour Statistics releases employment projections for the United States over the next decade.

Using those projections, we found the 20 jobs that are expected to have the biggest per cent declines in employment between 2018 and 2028.

Postal workers, locomotive firers, and typists are all occupations that may be on their way out.

Every two years, the Bureau of Labour Statistics releases employment projections for the United States. These estimate how many people are likely to be employed in various jobs over the next decade.

The most recently released projections cover how employment is expected to change between 2018 and 2028. Using the BLS projections, we found the 20 jobs that are expected to have the largest per cent declines in the number of people employed over that decade.

Here are the 20 fastest-disappearing jobs in the US, along with their median annual pay as of May 2018 and descriptions of what the occupations entail from the Department of Labour’s O*NET occupational database:

20. Prepress technicians and workers: Employment is projected to fall from 29,900 in 2018 to 23,700 in 2028, a 20.8% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US40,410

What they do, according to O*NET: Format text and images submitted by clients into pages that can be printed.

19. Legal secretaries: Employment is projected to fall from 180,100 in 2018 to 142,500 in 2028, a 20.9% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US46,360

What they do, according to O*NET: Perform secretarial duties for legal services.

18. Textile, garment, and related material pressers: Employment is projected to fall from 39,900 in 2018 to 31,400 in 2028, a 21.2% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US23,350

What they do, according to O*NET: Press or shape clothing or other textile articles.

17. Photographic process workers and processing machine operators: Employment is projected to fall from 17,100 in 2018 to 13,400 in 2028, a 21.3% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US29,180

What they do, according to O*NET: Develop and process photographic images from film or digital media.

16. Coil winders, tapers, and finishers: Employment is projected to fall from 12,300 in 2018 to 9,700 in 2028, a 21.6% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US34,400

What they do, according to O*NET: Wind wire into coils used in electrical equipment.

15. Aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging, and systems assemblers: Employment is projected to fall from 45,100 in 2018 to 35,200 in 2028, a 22.0% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US53,340

What they do, according to O*NET: Assemble and install aircraft parts.

14. Data-entry keyers: Employment is projected to fall from 187,300 in 2018 to 143,900 in 2028, a 23.2% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US32,170

What they do, according to O*NET: Manually enter data into computer systems.

T-12. Switchboard operators: Employment is projected to fall from 73,400 in 2018 to 55,900 in 2028, a 23.8% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US29,420

What they do, according to O*NET: Operate telephone systems equipment and switchboards.

T-12. Postal-service mail sorters, processors, and processing-machine operators: Employment is projected to fall from 99,700 in 2018 to 76,000 in 2028, a 23.8% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US58,770

What they do, according to O*NET: Prepare and sort mail for distribution.

11. Computer operators: Employment is projected to fall from 36,800 in 2018 to 28,000 in 2028, a 24.1% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US45,840

What they do, according to O*NET: Monitor and control computers and other electronic data processing equipment.

10. Mine shuttle car operators: Employment is projected to fall from 1,700 in 2018 to 1,300 in 2028, a 25.3% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US56,340

What they do, according to O*NET: Operate shuttle cars for moving material in mines.

9. Postmasters and mail superintendents: Employment is projected to fall from 13,300 in 2018 to 9,600 in 2028, a 27.5% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US75,970

What they do, according to O*NET: Manage and administer post offices and postal employees.

T-7. Telephone operators: Employment is projected to fall from 5,700 in 2018 to 4,100 in 2028, a 28.4% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US37,240

What they do, according to O*NET: Provide directory information and assistance to telephone customers.

T-7. Hand cutters and trimmers: Employment is projected to fall from 10,700 in 2018 to 7,700 in 2028, a 28.4% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US29,390

What they do, according to O*NET: Use hand tools to cut materials like carpet, fabric, glass, or stone.

6. Motor vehicle electronics installers and repairers: Employment is projected to fall from 11,000 in 2018 to 7,900 in 2028, a 28.6% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US35,590

What they do, according to O*NET: Install or repair audio, security, navigation, or other electronic equipment in vehicles.

5. Watch repairers: Employment is projected to fall from 3,000 in 2018 to 2,100 in 2028, a 29.6% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US39,910

What they do, according to O*NET: Repair and manufacture watches and other timekeeping mechanisms.

4. Word processors and typists: Employment is projected to fall from 60,400 in 2018 to 40,000 in 2028, a 33.8% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US39,750

What they do, according to O*NET: Use a computer or word processor to type letters and other texts.

3. Parking enforcement workers: Employment is projected to fall from 8,600 in 2018 to 5,400 in 2028, a 36.7% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US39,840

What they do, according to O*NET: Patrol parking lots or streets to issue tickets to parking violators.

2. Respiratory therapy technicians: Employment is projected to fall from 9,300 in 2018 to 3,900 in 2028, a 57.5% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US51,210

What they do, according to O*NET: Provide respiratory care under the direction of therapists or doctors.

1. Locomotive firers: Employment is projected to fall from 500 in 2018 to 200 in 2028, a 68.3% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $US63,820

What they do, according to O*NET: Operate train locomotives.

