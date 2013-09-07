The State Of American Jobs In 18 Charts

The U.S. added just 169,000 new jobs in August, missing analyst expectations.

The employment rate dropped to 7.3% from 7.4% in July. But that was largely thanks to the continuing decline in labour force participation.

As back-to-school season got underway, the U.S. gained in retail trade employment (+44,000 jobs) and education and health services (+43,000), according the Bureau of Labour Statistics new report.

In the report, the BLS breaks down the state of American jobs sector by sector. We have the charts for you.

