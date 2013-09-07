The State Of American Jobs In 18 Charts

The U.S. added just 169,000 new jobs in August, missing analyst expectations.
The employment rate dropped to 7.3% from 7.4% in July. But that was largely thanks to the continuing decline in labour force participation.
As back-to-school season got underway, the U.S. gained in retail trade employment (+44,000 jobs) and education and health services (+43,000), according the Bureau of Labour Statistics new report.
In the report, the BLS breaks down the state of American jobs sector by sector. We have the charts for you.
Construction employment hit its peak in April 2006 thanks to the housing bubble, but now remains about 2 million below
After a decrease of 16,000 jobs in July, manufacturing employment grew by about the same figure in August
Half of the gain here came from family clothing stores that usually benefit from back-to-school season
Consumer confidence is often pretty volatile, but does tend to track along with employment in leisure/hospitality
